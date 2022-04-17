Wings suffer 7th shutout of season

NEW YORK  Alexis Lafreniere scored twice and the New York Rangers beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 on Saturday.

Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist and Frank Vatrano also scored for New York. Barclay Goodrow had two assists. Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves for his fifth shutout of the season.

Thomas Greiss had 33 saves for the Red Wings, who were shut out for the seventh time this season.

The Rangers earned their 49th win of the season, their most since finishing with 53 in 2014-15.

Zibanejad opened the scoring for the Rangers 13:44 into the first period on a 5-on-3 advantage. Greiss and Sam Gagner had each earned a delay of game penalty for the Red Wings just 31 seconds apart for sending the puck over the glass.

Zibanejads goal gave the 28-year-old a career-high 76 points, topping his total from 2019-20.

We didnt seem to have enough jump all game, Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said.

Two of the Red Wings best chances in the second period came while short-handed. With Moritz Seider in the box for holding, Gagner and Filip Hronek each forced Shesterkin to make quality saves.

BRUINS 2, PENGUINS 1: In Boston, Jeremy Swayman rebounded from a rough stretch with 23 saves Boston ended a season-high three-game losing streak and clinched a playoff spot.

Trent Frederic and Erik Haula scored first-period goals for the Bruins, who went on the skid after winning 17 of 21.

Former Bruin Danton Heinen scored for the Penguins. Casey DeSmith stopped 27 shots.

PREDATORS 4, BLACKHAWKS 3: In Nashville, Tennessee, Mikael Granlund had a goal and an assist to lead Nashville.

Eeli Tolvanen, Roman Josi and Matt Duchene also scored, and Juuse Saros made 28 saves for the Predaters, winners of two of three. Filip Forsberg had two assists. The Predators entered Saturday in the top wild card spot in the tight Western Conference race for the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist, Dominik Kubalik and Riley Stillman also scored, and Kevin Lankinen made 30 saves for Chicago, losers of nine of 10.

BLUES 6, WILD 5, OT: In St. Louis, Brayden Schenn scored 56 seconds into overtime as St. Louis wrapped up a playoff spot with its season-high eighth straight victory.

Vladimir Tarasenko, Ivan Barbashev, David Perron, Brandon Saad and Pavel Buchnevich scored in regulation. Ville Husso made 31 saves.

Schenn ended it after Minnesota rallied with a four-goal third period. The Blues swept the season series against Minnesota, their likely first-round opponent.

OILERS 4, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 0: In Edmonton, Alberta, Mike Smith made 39 saves for his second consecutive shutout and 44th overall to lead Edmonton.

The Oilers moved six points ahead of Los Angeles for second place in the Pacific Division  and seven points clear of Vegas.

Smith, 40, made 30 saves Thursday night in a 4-0 home victory over Nashville.

Evander Kane had a goal and an assist and Kris Russell, Cody Ceci and Warren Foegele also scored.

Logan Thompson made 32 saves for Vegas.