Winnipeg registers shutout of Wings

DETROIT – Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves for his second shutout of the season and Andrew Copp scored twice in the Winnipeg Jets' 3-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night.

Kyle Connor added an empty-net goal in Winnipeg's first game since a 7-1 loss in Colorado a week ago and just its fourth since Dec. 19. The Jets, who dressed six players on emergency recall, had seven postponements during that stretch.

Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 29 shots for Detroit. The Red Wings were shut out for the fifth time this season.

BLUE JACKETS 6, HURRICANES 0: In Raleigh, North Carolina, Yegor Chinakhov scored two goals and Elvis Merzlikins posted a 31-save shutout for Columbus.

It was the first time Carolina has been shut out this season.

Emil Bemstrom, Patrik Laine, Cole Sillinger and Jack Roslovic also scored for the Blue Jackets, who squandered a 4-0 lead against Carolina this month. Ex-Hurricane Jake Bean and Eric Robinson each had two assists.

BRUINS 3, FLYERS 2: In Boston, David Pastrnak scored a natural hat trick, Tuukka Rask made 24 saves in his return from hip surgery for the Boston Bruins.

Rask, the winningest goalie in franchise history, made his season debut after recovering from surgery last summer to repair a torn labrum. Rask was solid in net and got plenty of help from his teammates, who held Philadelphia to 27 shots as the Bruins won their fourth straight and seventh in eight games.

Cam Atkinson and Joel Farabee scored for Philadelphia, which lost its sixth in a row. Carter Hart finished with 33 saves, keeping the Flyers close despite a listless start.

All-Stars chosen

Washington star Alexander Ovechkin and high-scoring Edmonton teammates Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl headline the rosters for the NHL All-Star Weekend announced Thursday.

Selected for the eighth time, Ovechkin led voting in the Metropolitan Division to earn the captaincy for the Feb. 4-5 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The event features a three-game tournament played in a 3-on-3 format, with 11-man teams from each of the league's four divisions. A player will be added to each team through Last Men In voting that ends Monday night.