Red Wings score 4 straight goals

DETROIT – Pius Suter and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and an assist, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 Sunday night.

Robby Fabbri, Lucas Raymond and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for the Red Wings. Sam Gagnerm, Filip Hronek and Nick Leddy each had two assists, and Thomas Greiss stopped 38 shots.

Nicolas Roy had a goal and an assist, and Jonathan Marchessault also scored for the Golden Knights. Laurent Brossoit had 25 saves.

After Roy gave Vegas the lead 3:48 into the game with his second of the season, Detroit scored the next four goals to take control.

BLACKHAWKS 2, PREDATORS 1, OT: In Chicago, Alex DeBrincat scored 37 seconds into overtime to lift Chicago in Derek King's NHL coaching debut.

DeBrincat finished a 2-on-1 break and give-and-go with Patrick Kane to lift the Blackhawks to just their second win. DeBrincat got a return pass from Kane and popped his seventh goal past Juuse Saros from the left side of the net.

After scoring, DeBrincat scooped the puck from the back of the net, presumably for King. King, 54, was promoted from the Blackhawks' top minor league club, Rockford of the AHL, to Chicago's interim coach after Jeremy Colliton was fired on Saturday following a 1-9-2 start.

Chicago's Brandon Hagel and Nashville's Alexandre Carrier scored 1:50 apart in the second period for the only goals in regulation. Hagel left midway through the third period holding his left arm.

Kevin Lankinen stopped 20 shots for Chicago.

Saros finished with 30 saves, but Nashville's 10-game point streak against Chicago ended. The Predators were 7-0-1 vs. the Blackhawks last season.