Local credit union hopes you pop on by

If you happen to get hungry for a quick, free snack Thursday, you can drop by the Fire Police City County Federal Credit Union at the Rousseau Center or Citizens Square.

They’ll be celebrating National Popcorn Day with free popcorn from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will have an actual popcorn buffet where people can pick their toppings – M&M’s, red hots, ranch or white cheddar, name it.

It’s not that the people at the credit union are really into National Popcorn Day. They normally make popcorn at their office on North Clinton Street on Fridays. It’s just something they’ve done for members for years now.

By offering the free popcorn with all the fixin’s at the two downtown branches on National Popcorn Day, credit union officials hope people who’ve never been there might drop in. That gives them a chance to tell people about the credit union. It’s not just for police or firefighters or government workers. There are about 200 different groups who qualify to be members, said Leslie Adair, a spokeswoman for the credit union.

So it’s not all about popcorn.

It’s odd, though, that more people don’t celebrate or at least observe National Popcorn Day, especially in these parts.

Indiana, it turns out, is the second largest popcorn producer in the United States, second only to Nebraska, which is twice as big as Indiana. Farmers plant about 91,000 acres of popcorn each year in Indiana, and in 2014 Indiana popcorn farmers produced more than 400 million pounds of popcorn, which sells for a whole lot more than, say, soybeans.

That’s more than Argentina, which didn’t start growing popcorn big time until the 1980s and has become the world’s largest popcorn exporter, largely because people in Argentina don’t eat popcorn.

America, it’s said, isn’t the largest exporter because we tend to eat most of what we produce.

Indiana has some of the world’s largest popcorn companies, and it has a city named Popcorn, Indiana, although its population is only 42. The town markets its own brand of popcorn.

Indiana has various cities that have dubbed themselves the popcorn capital of the world.

Meanwhile, Hoosiers, along with other Americans, apparently eat popcorn like mad, consuming billions of pounds of the stuff and an average of 58 quarts per year per person.

I don’t exactly fit that profile. I don’t eat popcorn that often, though if you leave a big bag or can of the stuff on a table in the office, I’ll dig into it like everyone else. Guys, by the way, just reach in with their hands. The women tend to dip in with cups and express disgust at the guys’ methods.

So if popcorn is big business in Indiana, why aren’t more people marking the event? Maybe it’s the date, Jan. 19, the middle of the winter. Perhaps National Popcorn Day should be moved to July so people can serve hot popcorn on the street. Popcorn doesn’t stay hot very long in the dead of winter.

